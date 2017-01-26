版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375pct senior unsecured convertible notes

Jan 26 Qiagen Nv :

* Qiagen announces adjustment of conversion ratio under its 0.375 pct senior unsecured convertible notes due 2019 (isin xs1046477235)

* Qiagen NV - Qiagen will fund capital repayment from existing cash reserves

* Adjusted conversion ratio of 7,063.1647 (from previously 7,334.8249) became effective as of Wednesday, January 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐