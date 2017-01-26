版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 22:42 BJT

BRIEF-Just Energy Group announces public offering

Jan 26 Just Energy Group Inc :

* Just Energy Group announces public offering and concurrent private placement of series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* Just Energy -intends to sell,on non-brokered private placement basis, up to 400,000 preferred shares to one or more insiders for up to US$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐