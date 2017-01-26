版本:
2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-First Merchants posts Q4 earnings per share $0.55

Jan 26 First Merchants Corp:

* First merchants corporation announces record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First merchants corp- qtrly net interest income $58.37 million versus $50.07 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
