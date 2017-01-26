版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation Q4 earnings per share $0.89

Jan 26 C&F Financial Corp :

* C&F Financial Corporation announces net income for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.89

* Declared qtrly cash dividend of 33 cents per share during Q4 of 2016, which represented 3.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend

* Qtrly net interest income-FTE $20.7 million versus $20.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
