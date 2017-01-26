BRIEF-California First National Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.41

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 California First National Bancorp :
* CFNB second quarter earnings up 169% on strong gains from sale of leases and leased property and 46% growth in commercial loan income
* Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 2017 total interest income increased 30% to $8.6 million from $6.6 million for Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.