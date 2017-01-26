版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-California First National Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.41

Jan 26 California First National Bancorp :

* CFNB second quarter earnings up 169% on strong gains from sale of leases and leased property and 46% growth in commercial loan income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 2017 total interest income increased 30% to $8.6 million from $6.6 million for Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
