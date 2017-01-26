版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split announces offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares

Jan 26 Dividend 15 Split Corp :

* Dividend 15 Split Corp. announces overnight offering

* Class A shares will be offered at a price of $10.95 per Class A share to yield 10.96 percent

* Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25%

* Has filed preliminary short form prospectus in each provinces of Canada for offering of Preferred Shares and Class A shares of Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
