BRIEF-FS Bancorp Inc reports Q4 EPS $0.86

Jan 26 FS Bancorp Inc :

* FS Bancorp, Inc. reports record 2016 results including $10.5 million of net income or $3.51 per diluted share and sixteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 sales $132.3 million

* Net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 18.6%, to $9.2 million for three months ended December 31, 2016

* Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 4.66% for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2016, from 4.95% for 3 months ended Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
