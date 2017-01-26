版本:
BRIEF-Platinex acquires Strike Extension along historic gold structure in Asquith township

Jan 26 Platinex Inc -

* Platinex acquires Strike Extension along historic gold structure in Asquith Township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
