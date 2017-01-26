版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Premier Commercial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 26 Premier Commercial Bancorp -

* Premier Commercial Bancorp reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
