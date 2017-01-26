版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Strattec Security Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Jan 26 Strattec Security Corp -

* Strattec Security Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 sales $98.9 million versus $102.5 million

* Sales to Fiat Chrysler automobiles in quarter decreased due to lower customer vehicle production volume and content on components co supplies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
