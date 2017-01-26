版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-Eco Science Solutions announces growth capital financing

Jan 26 Eco Science Solutions Inc -

* Announces growth capital financing and provides operational updates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
