中国
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Marten Transport announces Q4 EPS $0.25

Jan 26 Marten Transport Ltd -

* Marten Transport announces fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $172.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $168.3 million

* Qtrly operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges, improved 2.2 pct to $157.4 million from $154.0 million for 2015 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
