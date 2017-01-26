版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Greenhill & Co reports Q4 earnings per share $0.74

Jan 26 Greenhill & Co Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.74 and annual earnings per share of $1.89

* Q4 earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 revenue rose 34 percent to $101.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
