BRIEF-Green Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07

Jan 26 Green Bancorp Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $32.2 million, a decrease of $2.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
