BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

Jan 26 Merchants Bancshares Inc :

* Merchants Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results; declares dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Merchants Bancshares- taxable equivalent net interest income was $14.4 million for Q4 of 2016, consistent with linked quarter,increase of $1.1 million over same period in 2015

* Merchants Bancshares Inc- taxable equivalent net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 2.98pct, a decrease of 5 basis points over linked quarter