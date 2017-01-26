BRIEF-Merchants Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Merchants Bancshares Inc :
* Merchants Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results; declares dividend
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Merchants Bancshares- taxable equivalent net interest income was $14.4 million for Q4 of 2016, consistent with linked quarter,increase of $1.1 million over same period in 2015
* Merchants Bancshares Inc- taxable equivalent net interest margin for Q4 of 2016 was 2.98pct, a decrease of 5 basis points over linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.