BRIEF-Orbite announces bought deal financing

Jan 26 Orbite Technologies Inc :

* Orbite announces bought deal financing

* Says has entered into a bought deal letter with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc

* Says Echelon Wealth Partners Inc agreed to purchase 10,000 co basic units of at price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
