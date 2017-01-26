版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-National Instruments Q4 revenue fell 2 pct to $329 million

Jan 26 National Instruments Corp :

* National instruments reports q4 2016 revenue of $329 million

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 revenue fell 2 percent to $329 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenue $285 million to $315 million

* Sees Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05 to $0.19

* Sees Q1 non-gaap fully diluted eps expected to be in range of $0.11 to $0.25

* Board of directors approved a 5 percent increase to quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $302.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐