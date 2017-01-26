版本:
BRIEF-Microsemi reports Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 26 Microsemi Corp :

* Microsemi reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86 to $0.96

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $430 million to $450 million

* Q1 sales $435.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $435.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
