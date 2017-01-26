版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-First Business reports Q4 2016 profit of $4.0 million

Jan 26 First Business Financial Services Inc :

* First Business reports fourth quarter 2016 profit of $4.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.46

* Qtrly net interest income of $16.8 million increased $1.5 million,

* Net interest margin 3.91pct during Q4 of 2016,versus 3.63pct for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐