BRIEF-Super Micro Computer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.43

Jan 26 Super Micro Computer Inc -
* Super Micro Computer Inc announces 2nd quarter 2017
financial results
* Sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.42
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Sees Q3 2017 sales $570 million to $630 million
* Q2 sales $652 million versus I/B/E/S view $609.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Company expects net sales of $570 million to $630 million
for Q3 of fiscal year 2017 ending March 31, 2017
* Company expects non-gaap earnings per diluted share of
approximately $0.34 to $0.42 for q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $552.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: