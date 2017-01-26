版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Digi International sees Q2 revenue $47 mln-$50 mln

Jan 26 Digi International Inc

* Digi international reports first fiscal quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $45.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $46.6 million

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.06 to $0.09 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.48 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $47 million to $50 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $201 million to $211 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $204.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $50.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐