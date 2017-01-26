BRIEF-Paypal reports Q4 active customer accounts of 197 mln, EPS $0.32

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Paypal Holdings Inc
* Paypal reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Paypal reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Says in q4, merchant services TPV grew 27%, or 30% on an fx-neutral basis
* Paypal holdings inc- Qtrly active customer accounts of 197 million, up 10% with growth of 18 million active customer accounts
* Paypal processed $99 billion in tpv in q4, representing growth of 22%, or 25% on an fx-neutral basis
* Q4 transaction margin was 57.7pct versus. 58.7 percent in q3
* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.42
* Sees fy 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.69 to $1.74
* Sees q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.26 to $1.31
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 14 to 16 percent
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 17 percent
* Q4 revenue $2.981 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.98 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Paypal holdings inc sees q1 2017 revenue to grow 14% - 16% at current spot rates and 16% - 18% on an fx-neutral basis, to a range of $2.900 - $2.950 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $12.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.