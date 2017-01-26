版本:
BRIEF-Aspen technology reports Q2 adj EPS $0.52

Jan 26 Aspen Technology Inc

* Aspen technology announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $119.9 million versus $119.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $118.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
