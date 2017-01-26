BRIEF-WYNN resorts reports Q4 adj EPS $0.50

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Wynn Resorts Ltd
* Wynn resorts, limited reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.12
* Net revenues were $1.30 billion for q4 of 2016, an increase of 37.3%, or $353.5 million, from $946.9 million for same period of 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.