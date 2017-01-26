版本:
2017年 1月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-WYNN resorts reports Q4 adj EPS $0.50

Jan 26 Wynn Resorts Ltd

* Wynn resorts, limited reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Net revenues were $1.30 billion for q4 of 2016, an increase of 37.3%, or $353.5 million, from $946.9 million for same period of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
