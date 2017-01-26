BRIEF-E*Trade Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.46

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 E*Trade Financial Corp
* e*trade financial corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* e*trade financial corp says q4 net new brokerage accounts of 24,000; annualized growth rate of 2.8 percent
* Qtrly daily average revenue trades of 188,000
* e*trade financial corp - qtrly benefit to provision for loan losses of $ 18 million versus $23 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* e*trade financial corp says q4 total net revenue $509 million versus. $439 million Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.