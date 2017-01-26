BRIEF-Proofpoint reports Q4 loss per share $0.54

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Proofpoint Inc -
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $107.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proofpoint announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $106.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.8 million
* Sees Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09
* Sees Q1 gaap loss per share $0.66 to $0.73
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.54
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $109 million to $111 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $488 million to $492 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For full year 2017 billings are expected to be in range of $611.0 million to $615.0 million
* For full year 2017 gaap loss is expected to be in range of $2.75 to $2.57 per share
* Proofpoint -fior full year 2017 non-gaap net income is expected to be in range $0.49 to $0.52 per share
* Proofpoint Inc says full year 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $95.0 million to $105.0 million
* Proofpoint Inc expects full year 2017 capital expenditures of $40.0 million to $42.0 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $485.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.