BRIEF-Charter Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.36

Jan 26 Charter Financial Corp

* Charter financial announces first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings of $5.0 million

* Charter financial -net interest income increased to $12.2 million for quarter ended december 31, 2016, compared with $9.2 million for quarter ended december 31, 2015

* Charter financial corp says net interest margin was 3.71% for three months ended december 31, 2016, compared to 4.03% for same period in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
