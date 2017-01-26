版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Hometrust Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Jan 26 Hometrust Bancshares Inc

* Hometrust bancshares, inc. Reports financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Hometrust bancshares - net interest income was $20.4 million for three months ended dec 31, 2016 versus $20.2 million for comparative quarter in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
