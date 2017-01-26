版本:
BRIEF-OSI Systems Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

Jan 26 Osi Systems Inc

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.83, revenue view $966.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Osi systems reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.20

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2017 sales $955 million to $990 million

* Q2 revenue $243 million versus i/b/e/s view $233 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
