BRIEF-Ensync extends cure period for Spi Solar supply agreement

Jan 26 Ensync Inc

* Ensync - has extended to july 13, 2017 deadline by which it expects spi to cure its failure to meet its purchase obligations under supply agreement with co

* Ensync extends cure period for spi solar, inc. Supply agreement

* Company has reserved right to terminate supply agreement prior to extended deadline if continuing discussions reach an impasse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
