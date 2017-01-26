BRIEF-Shoretel reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Jan 26 Shoretel Inc -

* Shoretel reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 excluding items

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $82 million to $87 million

* Q2 revenue $88 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million

* Board's strategic advisory committee continues to be actively engaged in evaluation of alternatives

* Q3 gaap total gross margin is expected to be in range of 62 percent to 63 percent

* Q3 gaap total operating expenses are expected to be in range of $58.0 million to $59.0 million