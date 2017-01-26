BRIEF-Flex reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Flex Ltd -
* Flex Ltd quarterly sales $ 6,115 million versus $6,763 million last year
* Q3 revenue view $6.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flex reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion
* For Q4 ending March 31, 2017 gaap earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.