BRIEF-Flex reports Q3 earnings per share $0.24

Jan 26 Flex Ltd -

* Flex Ltd quarterly sales $ 6,115 million versus $6,763 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $6.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Flex reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion

* For Q4 ending March 31, 2017 gaap earnings per share is expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $5.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: