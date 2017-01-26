BRIEF-Citizens Holding reports quarterly EPS $0.34

Jan 26 Citizens Holding Co -

* Citizens holding company reports earnings

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34

* Net interest margin decreased to 2.98% in Q4 of 2016 from 3.20 pct in same period in 2015

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016, after provision for loan losses, was $6.583 million, approximately 5.3 pct lower than same period in 2015