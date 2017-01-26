BRIEF-Key Technology announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Key Technology Inc -
* Key Technology announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 totaled $27.4 million, compared to $24.8 million recorded in corresponding quarter last year
* Says Key's backlog at end of Q1 of fiscal 2017 was $45.8 million, compared to $37.0 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.