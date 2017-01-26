版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Matthews International reports Q1 earnings per share $0.28

Jan 26 Matthews International Corp -

* Reports earnings for fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 sales $349 million versus i/b/e/s view $356.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matthews International Corp- "Our integrations of SGK and Aurora acquisitions remain on track" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐