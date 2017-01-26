版本:
BRIEF-Ag Growth announces about $60 mln bought deal equity financing

Jan 26 Ag Growth International Inc -

* Ag Growth announces approximately $60 million bought deal equity financing

* Entered into an agreement with Syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC capital markets, National Bank Financial

* Ag Growth International Inc says will issue on a "bought deal" basis, 1.1 million common shares at a price of $55.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
