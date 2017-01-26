BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11

Jan 26 C R Bard Inc :

* Bard announces fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.11

* Q4 sales $967.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $955.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.77

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.45 to $11.75

* For full year 2017, net sales are forecasted to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent on an as-reported basis

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.40, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Excluding impact of foreign exchange, full year 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase between 6 percent and 6.5 percent

* C R Bard-sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS to be between $11.45 and $11.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: