BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 C R Bard Inc :
* Bard announces fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 sales $967.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $955.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.77
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 5 percent
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.45 to $11.75
* For full year 2017, net sales are forecasted to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent on an as-reported basis
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.40, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Excluding impact of foreign exchange, full year 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase between 6 percent and 6.5 percent
* C R Bard-sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS to be between $11.45 and $11.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.