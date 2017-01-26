BRIEF-Celestica reports Q4 earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Celestica Inc -
* Celestica announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion
* Made a decision in quarter to exit manufacturing of such panels
* Recorded restructuring charges totaling about $21 million in Q4 related to closure of solar panel manufacturing operations at 2 locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.