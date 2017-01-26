版本:
BRIEF-Synaptics reports Q2 earnings per share $0.64

Jan 26 Synaptics Inc -

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $421.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synaptics reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.49

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue $461.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $448.2 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $410 million to $450 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
