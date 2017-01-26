版本:
BRIEF-Robert Half reports Q4 earnings per share $0.61

Jan 26 Robert Half International Inc -

* Robert Half reports fourth-quarter and year-end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 revenue $1.27 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
