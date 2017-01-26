版本:
BRIEF-Federated Investors reports Q4 earnings per share $0.52

Jan 26 Federated Investors Inc -

* Federated Investors Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue increased by $46.3 million or 19 percent

* Federated investors inc quarterly total revenue $289.9 million versus $243.6 million

* Quarterly total revenue $289.9 million versus $243.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $292.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
