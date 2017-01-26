BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp to buy Centrue Financial

Jan 26 Midland States Bancorp Inc
* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial
Corporation
* Midland States Bancorp Inc expects transaction to be 8-9%
accretive to earnings per share in 2018, first full year of
combined operations
* Midland States Bancorp Inc - which Midland will acquire
centrue for estimated total consideration of $175.1 million
* Midland States Bancorp Inc - deal for $26.75 per share
* Deal for $26.75 per share of centrue common stock
* Midland States Bancorp Inc - holders of Centrue common
stock will have right to receive a fixed exchange ratio of
0.7604 shares of Midland common stock
