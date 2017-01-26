BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp to buy Centrue Financial

Jan 26 Midland States Bancorp Inc

* Midland States Bancorp Inc to acquire Centrue Financial Corporation

* Midland States Bancorp Inc expects transaction to be 8-9% accretive to earnings per share in 2018, first full year of combined operations

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - transaction expected to be 8-9% accretive to Midland's earnings per share in 2018

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - which Midland will acquire centrue for estimated total consideration of $175.1 million

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - expects transaction to be 8-9% accretive to earnings per share in 2018, first full year of combined operations

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - deal for $175.1 million

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - deal for $26.75 per share

* Deal for $26.75 per share of centrue common stock

* Midland States Bancorp Inc says Midland expects $18.2 million in one-time transaction-related charges

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - Midland expects $18.2 million in one-time transaction-related charges

* Midland States Bancorp Inc - holders of Centrue common stock will have right to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.7604 shares of Midland common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: