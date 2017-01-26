BRIEF-Oceanfirst Financial reports quarterly earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Oceanfirst Financial Corp -
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp announces quarterly and annual financial results
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.22
* Says net interest income for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 increased to $35.8 million and $120.3 million
* Quarterly non-gaap core earnings per share $0.38 excluding items
* Board of directors has approved elimination of 10 branches in legacy cape and ocean shore market area by mid-year 2017
* Expense reductions associated with successful systems integration of cape in Q4 of 2016 will be fully realized in Q1 of 2017
* Oceanfirst Financial Corp says expects to consolidate other branches in its central New Jersey market area by end of year
* Expected annualized cost savings of $3.6 million from closures
* Expects to realize significant cost savings from consolidation of branches
* Net interest margin increased to 3.40% for quarter from 3.34% for quarter ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.