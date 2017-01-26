版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Presbia reports subscription price per whole share $3

Jan 26 Presbia Plc -

* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering

* Subscription price per whole share is $3.00

* Under rights offering, Presbia plans to offer up to 4.5 million ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐