BRIEF-Valvoline reports Q1 earnings per share $0.35

Jan 26 Valvoline Inc -

* Valvoline Inc reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and raises full-year outlook

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.43

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Raises full-year outlook

* Sees 2017 revenues up 4-7%

* Quarterly Valvoline instant oil change system-wide same-store sales growth of 9.0 percent

* FY earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valvoline Inc says for second-quarter fiscal 2017, Valvoline anticipates ebitda from operating segments of $106-$111 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
