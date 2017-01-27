BRIEF-Civeo issues Q4 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance

Jan 26 Civeo Corp
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic
developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary
financial information and 2017 financial guidance
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $337 million to $353 million
* Says expects 2017 capital expenditures of approximately
$15 million to $18 million for full year 2017
* Says 2017 guidance does not include any impact of
potential construction of Keystone XL pipeline or recently
approved Canadian pipelines
* Estimates revenues for Q4 of 2016 to be in range of $89
million to $92 million
* Sees EBITDA for Q4 of 2016 to be in range of $16 million
to $18 million
