BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share

Jan 26 Horizon Global Corp :

* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes

* Priced its separate registered public offerings of 4 million shares of its common stock at $18.50 per share

* Priced $110.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
