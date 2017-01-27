版本:
BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering

Jan 26 Jeld-wen Holding Inc

* Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share

