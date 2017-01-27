版本:
BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending prices $100 million unsecured convertible senior notes

Jan 26 TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes

* TPG Specialty Lending- to sell to initial purchasers in private offering $100 million principal amount of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Expects to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility Further company coverage:
