2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Elior Group Q1 revenue up at 1.594 billion euros

Jan 27 Elior Group :

* Q1 revenue 1.594 billion euros ($1.70 billion)

* Full-Year outlook confirmed

* Consolidated revenue totaled 1,594 million euros for Q1 of FY 2016-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
